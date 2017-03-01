Dutch Earthquake 'Enthusiast' Claims To Predict Major Tremor
A Dutch prognosticator who has described himself as an earthquake "enthusiast" claims that because of a series of planetary alignments, the U.S. and several other countries are at risk of suffering severe earthquakes between 24 February and 8 March 2017. Frank Hoogerbeets made the prediction on 19 February 2017 on his YouTube channel, saying that an earthquake measuring "at least" an 8.0 on the Richter scale would hit the western U.S. between 4-8 March, which could trigger a "coastal event."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|10 hr
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|20 hr
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC