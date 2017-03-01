Dutch Earthquake 'Enthusiast' Claims To Predict Major Tremor

A Dutch prognosticator who has described himself as an earthquake "enthusiast" claims that because of a series of planetary alignments, the U.S. and several other countries are at risk of suffering severe earthquakes between 24 February and 8 March 2017. Frank Hoogerbeets made the prediction on 19 February 2017 on his YouTube channel, saying that an earthquake measuring "at least" an 8.0 on the Richter scale would hit the western U.S. between 4-8 March, which could trigger a "coastal event."

