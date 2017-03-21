Drilling to trigger quakes in US: forecast
Parts of Oklahoma and Kansas are likely to experience damaging earthquakes as a result of oil and gas industry activity in 2017, the US Geological Survey said in its second annual forecast of natural and human-caused seismic risk on Wednesday. The forecast comes amid a years-long string of temblors in Oklahoma that has coincided with a drilling boom in the state, and which scientists have attributed to wastewater disposal wells used by the oil and gas industry.
