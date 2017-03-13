Cutting red tape will help restore US...

Cutting red tape will help restore US mining, middle-class jobs

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

It might seem hard to fathom after some of the recent election rhetoric, but according to a survey of global manufacturing executives, the U.S. is poised to overtake China by 2020 as the world's most competitive manufacturing nation. Advanced manufacturing technologies, high worker productivity, and low energy costs are all helping to drive this ascent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar 1 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb '17 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC