Couple of ceramic artists have exhibit

Humboldt State University Third Street Gallery is presenting “Morphic Structures,” an exhibit of ceramic works by Shannon Sullivan and David Zdrazil, opening Saturday and running through May 14. An Arts Alive! reception will be held Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. The objects in this exhibit reference a variety of phenomena found in the natural world. Geology, crumbling cliffs, stormy landscapes, and vibrant growth are among the shared references in the works made by Sullivan and Zdrazil.

