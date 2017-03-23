Climate change tweaks biocrust colors
Researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey and University of California, Los Angeles, published a study earlier this month in which different plots of biocrust were subject to hotter, drier conditions that mimic future climate change conditions on the Colorado Plateau. The study found the biocrust changed colors as mosses and lichens died off and were replaced by lighter colored cyanobacteria.
