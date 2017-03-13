Clean-up work begins after moderate M...

Clean-up work begins after moderate Myanmar earthquake

Debris of a house hit by earthquake is seen in Taikkyi township, about 70 kilometers northeast of Yangon, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A moderate earthquake shook Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, on Monday night, injuring at least one person and damaging some temples, officials said.

