Changing Temperatures and Precipitation May Affect Living Skin of Drylands
Arid and semiarid ecosystems are expected to experience significant changes in temperature and precipitation patterns, which may affect soil organisms in ways that cause surfaces to become lighter in color and thus reflect more sunlight, according to a new U.S. Geological Survey study. USGS scientists created outdoor testing plots where large squares of biocrusts were exposed to different warming and precipitation factors over time.
