Changes along Spokane River may be affecting flood conditions - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST

The highest flow on the Spokane River in 20 years is showing evidence that the nature of the river itself may be changing. A local team from the U.S. Geological Survey used Wednesday's flood crest in Spokane to measure the river flow and compare it to previous floods.

