Canadian miner Kincora leads Mongolia...

Canadian miner Kincora leads Mongolian copper rush

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Canadian miner Kincora Copper plans over coming months to start exploration drilling in Mongolia, its CEO told Reuters, calling the area "one of the last frontiers" for top quality copper assets. With technologies such as electric vehicles expected to stoke demand, the mining industry is keen to discover copper reserves as existing mines get depleted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar 1 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb 25 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb 23 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan '17 Kathleen 23
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC