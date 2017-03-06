Canadian miner Kincora leads Mongolian copper rush
Canadian miner Kincora Copper plans over coming months to start exploration drilling in Mongolia, its CEO told Reuters, calling the area "one of the last frontiers" for top quality copper assets. With technologies such as electric vehicles expected to stoke demand, the mining industry is keen to discover copper reserves as existing mines get depleted.
