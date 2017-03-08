California fault line capable of 7.4 earthquake
A new study discovered the Newport-Inglewood and Rose Canyon faults, the majority of which are just off the coast of Southern California, are really just one continuous fault system. The fault runs from Los Angeles to San Diego, and while its mostly underwater, the maximum distance from the shore is just 4 miles.
