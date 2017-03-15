Bluesky to 3D Laser Map Environmental Features in Ireland
Working on behalf of the Geological Survey of Ireland and state forestry company Coillte, Bluesky is capturing 185,000 hectares of high resolution LiDAR data in Ireland. Using aircraft mounted lasers, the resulting 3D maps will be used to inform various protection schemes for Clean Drinking Water and Ireland's adoption of the EU Water Framework Directive.
