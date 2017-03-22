Approach Resouces: Let The Growth Begin

Mr. Market needs to focus on the Wilks family decision to exchange bonds for stock rather than force a bankruptcy or reorganization. The current budget can drill a lot of $3.5 million total cost wells to materially increase production beyond guidance if operational improvements continue.

