6.5-magnitude quake hits off PNG, no tsunami1 hour ago
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea today, officials said, but no Pacific-wide tsunami warning was issued. The tremor hit at a depth of 28 kilometres near sparsely populated New Britain island, 450 kilometres northeast of the capital Port Moresby, the United States Geological Survey said.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
