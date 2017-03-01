6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS
Sydney: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.There was also no tsunami warning from the quake that struck about 120 km south of Bougainville island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar 1
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC