5.5 quake hits southern Caribbean, no damage reported
" A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has shaken the southern Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela but caused no reported damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit Friday morning just before 10 a.m. local time about 40 miles southeast of Aruba.
