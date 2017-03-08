5.5 quake hits southern Caribbean, no damage reported8 min ago
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has shaken the southern Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela but caused no reported damage. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake hit today morning just before 10 am local time about 60 kilometers southeast of Aruba.
