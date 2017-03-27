4.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 4.4 magnitude quake was recorded at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in Grant County, between the towns of Medford and Deer Creek and about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City. Grant County emergency management director Brandon Fetters says the temblor struck in an isolated area and there are no reports of injuries or damage.
