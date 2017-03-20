3.6M Quake Near Ocotillo Wells Rattle...

3.6M Quake Near Ocotillo Wells Rattles East County

A 3.6 magnitude quake struck Imperial County early Sunday morning, rattling East County and Imperial County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

