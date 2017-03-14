3.6 quake near Salton Sea triggers elementary school evacuation
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake near Salton Sea forced officials to evacuate an elementary school Tuesday. A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled communities near the Salton Sea on Tuesday, triggering the evacuation of an elementary school.
