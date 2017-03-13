3.6, 3.0-Magnitude Quakes Rattle SoCal

Two earthquakes rattled Riverside and San Bernardino Counties Monday evening, prompting responses from as far as San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. More than 2,200 people said they felt the first 3.6-magnitude Loma Linda temblor, which hit at 10:06 p.m. Another slightly smaller quake rocked Banning about 27 miles away two minutes after the first quake hit.

