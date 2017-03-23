3.5 Magnitude Quake Rattles Kingfisher County
The quake was recorded just before noon, five miles east northeast of Hennessey, or about 48 miles north northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of three miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.
