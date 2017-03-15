15 things all Kiwis should do in New Zealand

We have gorgeous warm weather and white sandy beaches up north, fresh weather and beautiful snowy alps down south, and lush native rainforests, geothermal activity, glaciers, crystal-blue lakes and volcanoes in between. It really is every travellers paradise and it took leaving New Zealand for a couple of years and exploring the rest of the world for me to realise just how amazing our country is.

