1 Stat That Could Sink Northern Dynasty Minerals

14 hrs ago

As investors are now well aware, the Trump administration's affinity for deregulation has sent shares soaring in recent months as the market bets that the company will have an easier permitting process for its Pebble Project in Alaska -- one of the largest undeveloped deposits of gold and copper in the world. That's especially true considering the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration didn't even allow the permitting process to proceed under the previous administration due to environmental concerns.

