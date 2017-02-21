Zambia: Earthquake Hits North

Zambia: Earthquake Hits North

SOME parts of Northern Province were yesterday hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 leaving five people injured and 11 families homeless after their houses collapsed yesterday. Geological survey director Chipilauka Mukofu and Kaputa Member of Parliament Maxas Ng'onga confirmed the tremor which struck lake Tanganyika.

