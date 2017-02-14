You can now go 100ft underground at t...

You can now go 100ft underground at this Apedale mine

13 hrs ago Read more: This Is Staffordshire

Visitors to a popular mining museum can enjoy a true experience of what life was like underground after volunteers completed a five-year project to bring a redundant tunnel back to life. The determined efforts of supporters at Apedale Heritage Centre in Newcastle mean enthusiasts can venture 100ft below and navigate 250 metres of tunnels.

Read more at This Is Staffordshire.

