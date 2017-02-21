Woman shares story of surviving US firebombing of Japan in WWII
As a young girl in her native Japan, Yoko Teats watched her home go up in flames after it was firebombed by American planes during World War II. Half a world away, Bob Herrmann, as a young American boy, was going door to door collecting grease, newspapers and other material that could be donated to the U.S. military to help create explosives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|11 hr
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC