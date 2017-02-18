With Bogoslof volcano's continuing eruptions, island has tripled in size
Bogoslof volcano erupted once again early Saturday morning as a series of rumblings continue that have so far tripled the island's size. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, an eruption lasting a few minutes shot an ash cloud at least 25,000 feet into the sky, the Alaska Volcano Observatory wrote in an activity notice.
