Where did the beach go? El Ni o dissolved Washington at record levels
U.S. Geological Survey scientists and their colleagues say the most recent El Nino climate event was one of the most powerful in the last 145 years. "The winter wave energy equaled or exceeded measured historical maximums along the U.S. West Coast, corresponding to extreme beach erosion across the region," said survey geologist Patrick Barnard.
