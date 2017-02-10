When the big one hits, parents will have to be patient and know that schools are prepared
Parents should plan for a coming earthquake and do their best to make sure that they and their children know what to do when and if the big one hits Whatcom County. The entire region would face unprecedented challenges in a worst-case earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
