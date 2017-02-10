What Canada Has That The U.S. Doesn't...

What Canada Has That The U.S. Doesn't - Oil Stocks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

But that's a misnomer; a mistake even and especially in the United States, where the hydrocarbon geology is deeper and gassier than Canada. And natural gas is worth a lot less than oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Fri Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan 25 Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan 18 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan 15 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan '17 shakytown 1
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec '16 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec '16 redadair 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,350 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC