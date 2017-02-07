Watch As Scientists Work On Mammoth Skull Found At Channel Islands National Park
This month, scientists plan to begin their research and preservation of the mammoth skull that was excavated in September on Santa Rosa Island within Channel Islands National Park . They will remove the protective plaster cast and unveil this very well-preserved mammoth skull on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
