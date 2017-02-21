UW to serve as repository for ancient...

UW to serve as repository for ancient mammal fossils found in natural trap cave

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Nestled just beyond the Big Horn Mountains lies an ancient treasure trove -- one of the largest groups of Ice Age mammal bones found in North America. And the ancient fossils, located in a natural trap cave, will soon be under the curation of the University of Wyoming, which will serve as a federal repository for the fossils.

