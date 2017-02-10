USGS The reported epicenter of an earthquake Saturday in New Hampshire.
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck outside Bedford at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. The tremor happened a little over a mile west of Bedford at a depth of 5.3 kilometers ,... Tyler Kelleher put home his 50th career goal for the Wildcats.
