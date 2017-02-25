USGS study tracks West Coast El Nino erosion

The 2015-16 El Nino may have been a bust as far as precipitation in California, but it still ended up as one of the strongest episodes of the last 145 years, according to U.S. Geological Survey scientists who studied erosion along the West Coast. They found that, on average, erosion was 76 percent above normal, with most beaches in California eroded beyond historical extremes.

