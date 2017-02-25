USGS study tracks West Coast El Nino erosion
The 2015-16 El Nino may have been a bust as far as precipitation in California, but it still ended up as one of the strongest episodes of the last 145 years, according to U.S. Geological Survey scientists who studied erosion along the West Coast. They found that, on average, erosion was 76 percent above normal, with most beaches in California eroded beyond historical extremes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summit County Voice.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb 23
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC