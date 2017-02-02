USGS Confirms Another Quake in Wester...

USGS Confirms Another Quake in Western Colorado Towns

A recent 3.3 magnitude earthquake is the largest to hit a western Colorado county in a decade, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The USGS told the Rifle Citizen Telegram that seven people reported the earthquake that shook Garfield County towns on Monday afternoon.

