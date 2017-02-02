USGS Confirms Another Quake in Western Colorado Towns
A recent 3.3 magnitude earthquake is the largest to hit a western Colorado county in a decade, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The USGS told the Rifle Citizen Telegram that seven people reported the earthquake that shook Garfield County towns on Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan 3
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC