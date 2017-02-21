UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes Lake Tanganyika area -USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the southern area of Lake Tanganyika early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1, was in a national park area in northern Zambia close to Lake Tanganyika.
