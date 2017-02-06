Two magnitude-3.2 earthquakes shake Napa County early Monday

Two magnitude 3.2 earthquakes struck near Angwin in Napa County on Monday morning, February 6, 2017 at 6:02 and 6:08 AM. Two magnitude 3.2 earthquakes struck near Angwin in Napa County on Monday morning, February 6, 2017 at 6:02 and 6:08 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.