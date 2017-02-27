Three quakes rattle Big Isle

The seismic activity began with a magnitude 2.3 quake in Kau at 3:36 p.m., followed five minutes later by a magnitude 2.5 temblor less than a mile away, the U.S. Geological Survey said. At 4:34 p.m., a magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Waimea, about 5 miles west-northwest of Mauna Kea's summit and at a depth of about 13 miles, the Geological Survey said.

