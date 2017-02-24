There's a Very Slow Earthquake Under ...

There's a Very Slow Earthquake Under the Puget Sound - Does This Make the Big One More Likely?

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Willamette Week

If you read your panicky friends ' Facebook feed , you'll be hearing that we're entering some sort of seismological Mercury retrograde-when the Cascadia Earthquake, aka The Really Big One , is more likely. I.e., the idea is we're all slightly more likely to die, via the noodge that broke the subduction zone's back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Thu local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb 21 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09) Jan 25 Kathleen 23
News Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16) Jan '17 Nick10 3
News Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch... Jan '17 Eric 1
News 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie Jan '17 shakytown 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC