There's a Very Slow Earthquake Under the Puget Sound - Does This Make the Big One More Likely?
If you read your panicky friends ' Facebook feed , you'll be hearing that we're entering some sort of seismological Mercury retrograde-when the Cascadia Earthquake, aka The Really Big One , is more likely. I.e., the idea is we're all slightly more likely to die, via the noodge that broke the subduction zone's back.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Thu
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan '17
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
