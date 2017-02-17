the War on Science:
THIS is the story of two scientists, who started five years ago -- with a single radiocarbon clue from the ocean bottom and a wild hunch -- to track down one of the earth's great unsolved mysteries: What caused the ancient ice ages? Their search led over many continents and seas, to drowned rivers and abandoned mountain caves, into far-removed branches of science. It took them down through recorded history, from the stone tablets of primitive man to contemporary newspaper headlines.
