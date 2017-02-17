the War on Science:

THIS is the story of two scientists, who started five years ago -- with a single radiocarbon clue from the ocean bottom and a wild hunch -- to track down one of the earth's great unsolved mysteries: What caused the ancient ice ages? Their search led over many continents and seas, to drowned rivers and abandoned mountain caves, into far-removed branches of science. It took them down through recorded history, from the stone tablets of primitive man to contemporary newspaper headlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.