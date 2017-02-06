The taxation of oil and minerals

By Sam Mucunguzi There is big money in oil, gas, and minerals big not only in absolute terms but also and more importantly, relative to the overall size of many resource-endowed countries. How all this gets shared between the governments that control access to the resources and those who discover and exploit them that is, how these resources are taxed and can have a powerful impact on the economic and political fate of resource-rich countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.