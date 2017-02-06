The taxation of oil and minerals
By Sam Mucunguzi There is big money in oil, gas, and minerals big not only in absolute terms but also and more importantly, relative to the overall size of many resource-endowed countries. How all this gets shared between the governments that control access to the resources and those who discover and exploit them that is, how these resources are taxed and can have a powerful impact on the economic and political fate of resource-rich countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Floor Lines (Jun '09)
|Jan 25
|Kathleen
|23
|Which emits more carbon dioxide: volcanoes or h... (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|Nick10
|3
|Earthquakes in Canada: The impact of climate ch...
|Jan 15
|Eric
|1
|3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie
|Jan '17
|shakytown
|1
|5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|TalCeck Thize Mul...
|3
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec '16
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec '16
|frickin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC