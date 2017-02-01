The Latest: Pipeline attorneys want some details shielded
The Army Corps of Engineers plans to install two mobile stream gauges on the Cannonball River in North Dakota area where Dakota Access pipeline opponents have camped for months. The National Weather Service says minor flooding is almost certain this spring in the area.
