The Deep, Deep Blue Sea

For three weeks UC Santa Barbara geologist Matthew Jackson is working 24/7 aboard the Okeanos Explorer, a research vessel managed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. He is the geology lead on a telepresence-enabled cruise collecting critical baseline information on unknown and poorly known deepwater areas in American Samoa and Samoa.
