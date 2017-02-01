TGS announces new Multibeam project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
ASKER, NORWAY TGS announces the Otos multibeam and seep study project in the U.S Gulf of Mexico. Acquisition of the multibeam survey is underway and is the first stage of a seep and geochemistry program covering the U.S Gulf of Mexico.
