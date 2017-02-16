SwRI scientist studies geology of Ceres to understand origin of organics
Feb. 16, 2017 -- NASA's Dawn spacecraft recently detected organic-rich areas on Ceres. Scientists evaluated the geology of the regions to conclude that the organics are most likely native to the dwarf planet.
