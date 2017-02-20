[Sunset Park] Here's why El Chapo isn...

[Sunset Park] Here's why El Chapo isn't being held in Brooklyn

Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

On lock?: The Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park may look like a fortress, but former inmates, geologists, and even judges say it has vulnerabilities that El Chapo could exploit. That's the message the Feds sent when they decided to keep slippery Sinaloa drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in a Manhattan lockup rather than a Brooklyn jail - even though he's standing trial in Downtown Brooklyn's federal court on a blockbuster, 17-count international drug-trafficking indictment.

