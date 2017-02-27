Study: Less pollution in New Jersey s...

Study: Less pollution in New Jersey streams, but more salt

The study by the U.S. Geological Survey found that levels of two key pollutants, nitrogen and phosphorus, either declined or stayed about the same over the last four decades in most of the 28 streams surveyed. But it also found salt levels rose, probably due to the increasing use of road salt during the winter that washes into waterways.

