Strong quake damages buildings in southern Philippines

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 shook a southern Philippine region late Friday, damaging some buildings, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing to safety, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the quake in Surigao del Norte province, which struck about 14 kilometres northwest of Surigao city at a relatively shallow depth of 11 kilometres , officials said.

