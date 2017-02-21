Strong, Deep Quake Shakes Bolivia, Bu...

Strong, Deep Quake Shakes Bolivia, But No Damage

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has struck a mountainous region in central Bolivia, with shaking felt in Sucre, Potosi, Padilla and other cities across the region, seismologists and residents say. The earthquake, which struck at 10:09 a.m. local time on Tuesday, was centered about 40 kilometers east of the town of Padilla in the Chuquisaca Department, or 143 kilometers east of the city of Sucre.

