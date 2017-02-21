Strong but deep quake shakes Bolivia,...

Strong but deep quake shakes Bolivia, but no damage

Yesterday

" A strong earthquake has struck deep beneath Bolivia, but there are no reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.5 quake that hit at 10:09 a.m. was centered nearly 600 kilometers below the surface.

